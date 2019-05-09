Trevor Richards on how he pitched after the 1st inning Thursday
Miami Marlins right-hander Trevor Richards assesses his start Thursday against the Cubs, how he felt more in rhythm after the first inning, and how Anthony Rizzo was able to hit a HR off a curve that was so low in the zone.
