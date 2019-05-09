Don Mattingly on start from Richards, outing from Chen
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down the loss to the Cubs on Thursday afternoon and examines the start from Trevor Richards and the relief outing from Wei-Yin Chen.
