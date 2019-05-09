Starlin Castro talks about heating up at the plate, walk-off loss to Cubs
Miami Marlins 2B Starlin Castro (3-4) talks about getting his offense going and facing the Cubs' pitching staff after the walk-off loss in Chicago.
