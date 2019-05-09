A new era of fútbol begins in South Florida with Inter Miami CF
Video Details
A new era of fútbol is beginning in South Florida, as Jorge Mas and Inter Miami CF got their stadium plans underway.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618