Caleb Smith on his career-high11 K’s: “I just went out there and battled”
Video Details
- Caleb Smith
- Caleb Smith
- Chicago Cubs
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
"I just went out there and battled." -Caleb Smith (112 pitches) discusses playing in the cold and his career-high 11 strikeouts after the Miami Marlins' walk-off loss to the Cubs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618