WATCH: Brandon Lowe home run, Mike Zunino’s double lift Rays over D-backs
Brandon Lowe hits a home run off the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning and Mike Zunino hits an RBI double to score in two more runs, to help the Rays get the series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
