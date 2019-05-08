Brandon Lowe on his homer off first pitch: ‘Always on time for a fastball’
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Brandon Lowe
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Brandon Lowe joins Rich Hollenberg after the 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, discussing his solo homer off the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning and his current hot streak.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618