Blake Snell assesses his performance in 12-1 rout of Diamondbacks
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Blake Snell
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
The Tampa Bay Rays were carried by Blake Snell in 12-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Hear him discuss his road to recovery and his points of emphasis for tonight's matchup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618