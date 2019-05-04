Mike Zunino details his 3-run HR, Tyler Glasnow’s shutout performance
Tampa Bay Rays C Mike Zunino talks about his 3-run home run, Tyler Glasnow's 8-strikeout performance, and the sharp offense after the 7-0 win over the Orioles.
