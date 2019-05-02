Charlie Morton discusses his strong start Thursday
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Charlie Morton discusses his start against the Royals on Thursday, saying that while he likes being able to strand runners, he is hoping to keep himself out of those situations as much as he can.
