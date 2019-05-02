WATCH: Rosell Herrera records 3 RBI on 2 hits with 1 stellar catch in center
Video Details
Miami Marlins outfields Rosell Herrera records a new career high 3 RBI's on 2 hits and makes a stellar catch in the 7th inning to keep the Marlins lead.
