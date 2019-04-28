WATCH: Daniel Robertson homers and Yandy Diaz triples to lift Rays over Red Sox
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Daniel Robertson hits a 2-run home run in the first inning and Yandy Diaz hits a 2-run triple in the second inning, to put the Rays on the board and help get the win against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
