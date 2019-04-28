Kevin Cash on Tyler Glasnow’s start: ‘He’s pretty special when he’s out on the mound’
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down the victory over the Boston Red Sox, highlighting Tyler Glasnow’s outstanding pitching performance and the overall struggles Tampa had to face in Boston.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618