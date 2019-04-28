Daniel Robertson highlights his first HR of the year in win over Red Sox
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- Daniel Robertson
- Daniel Robertson
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Daniel Robertson says he’s just trying to stay the course and do whatever he can to help the team win, as he discusses the Rays’ victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618