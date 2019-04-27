WATCH: Yandy Diaz, Mike Zunino power Rays past Red Sox in series opener
Tampa Bay Rays Yandy Diaz smashes a leadoff home run and an RBI single from Mike Zunino sends Tommy Pham home, who doubled earlier in the inning.
