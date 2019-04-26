Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman recaps 2018-19 season
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman recapped the 2018-19 season, discussed the impending free agency of Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross, the growth of young players, and what the offseason holds.
