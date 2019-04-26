Starlin Castro reflects on his 2-run game winning homer over Phillies
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Starlin Castro
-
Miami Marlins’ infielder Starlin Castro reflects on his two-run game-winning home run against the Philadelphia Phillies and joins Jessica Blaylock to discuss how it was a team effort.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618