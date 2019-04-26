HOME RUN: Starlin Castro launches a clutch home run in the 10th to lock in win for Marlins
Miami Marlins infielder Starlin Castro hits a 2-run home run to drive in Neil Walker in the 10th inning, to get a 3-1 win to start off this four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
