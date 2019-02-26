Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on decision not to make any moves before NHL trade deadline
Video Details
"Ultimately, I just didn't find anything that I could say yeah that makes us a better team. That brings us closer to winning a Stanley Cup." -Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois discusses the decision not to make any moves before the NHL trade deadline.
