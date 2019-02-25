Rays VP of baseball ops Chaim Bloom on Brent Honeywell’s recovery
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom discusses the recovery process of right-hander Brent Honeywell, the team's top pitching prospect.
