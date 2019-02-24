Jonathan Huberdeau highlights contributions from each forward line in 6-1 win over Kings
Video Details
Jonathan Huberdeau describes tonight's win as a team effort after the Florida Panthers score 6 goals to top the Los Angeles Kings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618