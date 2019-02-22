Steven Stamkos: ‘We just kept fighting and found a way in the shootout’
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos discusses the Bolts’ performance and shares how they feel at this point of the season, as he reflects on Thursday night’s 2-1 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres.
