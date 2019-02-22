Dwyane Wade on his reception in Philly, video from Allen Iverson
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reflects on Philadelphia's tribute video before discussing how he was proud of Miami's mentality and effort in Thursday's loss to the 76ers, saying that if they play that way consistently, more often than not they are going to come away with some wins.
