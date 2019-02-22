Erik Spoelstra: We weren’t able to get the stops we needed
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says when it comes down to it, his team wasn't able to get the stops it needed late in Thursday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
