WATCH: Aleksander Barkov’s filthy goal highlights Panthers sensational 2nd period
Video Details
Aleskander Barkov's unreal goal -- he scored with the shaft of his stick! -- was the highlight of the Florida Panthers scoring three times in 4:15 in the second period Thursday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618