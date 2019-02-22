Tennis star and hockey fan John Isner joins the Panthers intermission report
Video Details
Tennis star and hockey fan John isner joins Steve Goldstein during the first intermission between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes to chat about his love of the sport and so much more.
