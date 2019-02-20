Jayce Hawryluk takes us through his 4th career goal and celebration
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- James Reimer
- Jayce Hawryluk
- NHL
-
Jayce Hawryluk talks his 4th goal of the season, the message to the team after 2 scoreless periods, his goal celebration, and James Reimer’s confidence.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618