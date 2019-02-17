Jon Cooper on importance of depth, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy
Video Details
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Montreal Canadiens
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Hear Jon Cooper break down how important depth and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy were in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618