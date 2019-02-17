Andrei Vasilevskiy on his Lightning record: ‘I’m pretty proud to be number 1’
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on setting a franchise record with 18 regular season shutouts and notching his 5th shutout in his last 14 starts.
