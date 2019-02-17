Steven Stamkos breaks down Lightning’s persistence, play of netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy
-
Steven Stamkos breaks down the Tampa Bay Lightning's persistence and the play of netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy after the 3-0 win over Montreal.
