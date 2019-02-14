One year later: Marlins OF Lewis Brinson reflects on MSD shooting
Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who went to high school about five miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, reflects on the lasting impact of the tragic shooting in Parkland.
