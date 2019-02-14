Erik Spoelstra breaks down win in Dallas, mood heading into All-Star break
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra breaks down the 112-101 win in Dallas, Dwyane Wade's 22-point effort, and the overall mood heading into the All-Star break.
