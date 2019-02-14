Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki enter game to a Standing-O in Dallas
Video Details
- Dallas Mavericks
- Dirk Nowitzki
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki enter the game to a standing ovation in Dallas.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618