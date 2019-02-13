Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak on his return from a lower-body injury, 6-3 win over Flames
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Calgary Flames
- East
- East
- Erik Cernak
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- West
- West
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak discusses returning from his lower-body injury and shares his thoughts on the 6-3 win over the Flames
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618