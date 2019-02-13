Jonathan Isaac says Magic learning how to win tough games after posting career-high 20 points
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Jonathan Isaac
- Jonathan Isaac
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
Jonathan Isaac says the Orlando Magic are coming together and learning how to win tough games in the NBA after posting a career-high 20 points. ( finished +33 tonight)
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618