Bob Boughner on Panthers’ offense: ‘We just didn’t generate a lot’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Jamie McGinn
- NHL
- West
- West
-
Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner breaks down the defeat to the Dallas Stars, noting the Cats didn’t generate enough offense and it’s good to have Jamie McGinn back.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618