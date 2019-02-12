Rays manager Kevin Cash feeling optimistic with energetic players entering camp
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash sees plenty of reasons to be optimistic as spring camp begins, thanks in no small part to the energy the players are bringing with them.
