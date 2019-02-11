Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter press conference part 1: On getting to know young players, trading J.T. Realmuto
Video Details
Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter on urging fans to come out to Marlins Park to see the new faces on the team and the trade that sent away All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618