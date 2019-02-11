Aleksander Barkov on Panthers’ missed power-play chances
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov says the team had their share of power-play chances Sunday night but couldn't find ways to convert in a home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
