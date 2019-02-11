WATCH: Frank Vatrano gets the Panthers on the board with a one-timer
- Florida Panthers
- Frank Vatrano
- Tampa Bay Lightning
Florida Panthers forward Frank Vatrano converts on a one-timer to put the Cats on the board Sunday night at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
