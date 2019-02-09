Erik Spoelstra breaks down loss to Kings after Heat control first 3 quarters
Erik Spoelstra breaks down the loss to the Kings and discusses how turnovers and missed free throws came back to hurt the Miami Heat after a strong first 3 quarters.
