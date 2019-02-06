Steven Stamkos recaps tonight’s loss to the Golden Knights
- Steven Stamkos
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
Steven Stamkos says Lightning shot themselves in the foot in the loss to the Golden Knights. "We'll take the point but just some attention to some detail moving forward."
