Henrik Borgström on Cats’ loss to Blues: ‘In the 2nd period we start to slip off our game’
Florida Panthers forward Henrik Borgström talks on his power play goal, and explains that the Cats’ lack of confidence and not making direct plays cost the Panthers the game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night.
