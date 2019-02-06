Aleksander Barkov says Cats should’ve kept up 1st-period intensity
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov talks on his power play goal, and says that the Cats spent too much time in their own zone and should’ve kept playing the same as the first period, as he reflects on the loss to the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night.
