Pre-Signing Day Special: On-field struggles haven’t slowed down Willie Taggart’s recruiting prowess
FOX Sports Florida's Eric Esteban and FootballHotbed.com's Brandon Odoi take a look at where the FSU Seminoles stand heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday.
14618