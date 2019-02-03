Mike Hoffman: ‘We obviously played a strong game’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Mike Hoffman
- Mike Hoffman
- Nashville Predators
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
-
Florida Panthers forward Mike Hoffman on his game-winning goal over the Vegas Golden Knights, and the improvements that have been made since the last matchup against Nashville Predators.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618