Former Panthers captain Olli Jokinen, daughter Emma serve as guests of honor for ceremonial puck drop
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- Vegas Golden Knights
- West
- West
-
Former Florida Panthers center Olli Jokinen and his daughter Emma Jokinen meet at center ice for the ceremonial puck drop to start off the Golden Knights matchup Saturday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618