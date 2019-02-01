Nikola Vucevic on All-Star selection: ‘I’m going there to represent my team, the whole organization and the city of Orlando’
"I'm going there to represent my team, the whole organization and the city of Orlando. I'm really honored. I couldn't have done it myself." -NikolaVucevic on being named a 2019 NBA All-Star after the Orlando Magic's win over the Pacers.
