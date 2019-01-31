Dwyane Wade critical of Heat’s ’embarrassing’ effort Wednesday night
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade called the team's effort Wednesday night "embarrassing," adding that a film session wasn't needed at practice, because recovering from that loss will come from within.
