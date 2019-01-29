Lightning forward Brayden Point on refreshing break, getting back to work
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brayden Point
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point discusses how he spent his time during the long break and what it is like to shake off any rust as the Bolts get back to work.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618